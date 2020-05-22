First-year MScIT IDOL students unhappy with UGCs evaluation guidelines

Amid the confusion and uncertainty over final year examinations of Mumbai University (MU) and affiliated colleges, the first-year MScIT students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) have raised a different concern.

Due to the annual pattern, the students will be given provisional admissions to the second year and then they will have to appear for the pending first-year examination at the beginning of the next academic year.

The first-year students were to appear for the exams in April, which were eventually cancelled due to the lockdown. Now after the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, IDOL issued a detailed plan of evaluation for all their courses which includes MScIT.

The circular states that since this is an annual pattern course, their final exam for the first year will be held within the first few days from the beginning of the new academic year. This the students feel will be difficult, as they will be required to appear for two years examinations in just one academic session, especially because all of them are working professionals.

"We took admission to the distance mode course because we are all working professionals. But the varsity is expecting us to complete two-year examinations in just one academic session. Also, since the second year is our final, we will also have to submit the project which itself takes three months. Considering the situation, we hope that the varsity looks at our case compassionately and holds an internal assessment for the first year so that the assessment to promote us to the next academic year will be convenient," one of the students said.

A senior official from IDOL said, "This course comes under annual pattern category and UGC has given clear guidelines that in such cases full evaluation shall be done after the beginning of the next academic year. Hence the semester course pattern on allotting 50 per cent to internal evaluation cannot be applied here. The guidelines state that the first year examination shall be held within first few days of the next academic year and so it will give them ample time to prepare for the next examination of the second year not leaving any possibility of a burden on them."

