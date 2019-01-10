Fisherman floats for eight hours in sea, rescued: Coast Guard

national

The Coast Guard Wednesday rescued a 41-year-old fisherman eight hours after he accidentally fell into the sea. Devrajan, a crew member of an Indian fishing boat RR, was rescued by Coast Guard vessel Vaibhav around 7.30 am Wednesday, a CG release said.

The CG ship found and rescued Devrajan, 41, who had been in the water for nearly 8 hours, the statement said, adding that first aid was given by a medical team on board Vaibhav. His condition is stated to be stable. Devrajan was handed over to fisheries officials at Taruvaikkulam (near Thoothukudi).

The release said the CG received a call for help from the fishing boat which was about 60 km southeast of Pamban Light at about 11.30 pm Tuesday. 'Vaibhav' on patrol in the Gulf of Mannar immediately set course and commenced search operations, the release added.

