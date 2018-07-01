Fishermen hound Royal Bengal tiger in Sunderbans

As the trawler reached close to the tiger, the big cat turned around and tried to attack the boat

A Royal Bengal Tiger was filmed swimming across a river in the Sunderban National Park when a trawler of fishermen drove straight towards it. As the trawler reached close to the tiger, the big cat turned around and tried to attack the boat. The fishermen could then be seen prodding at the tiger with a long wooden stick.

Authorities at Sunderban Tiger Reserve said they received the video footage on Friday and are trying to track down the men. The tiger reached the other side of the river unharmed, an official said, adding that they will be taking necessary action against the fishermen.

"The tiger was trying to cross the river in Sunderbans and, in no way, it threatened the lives of the fishermen on the trawler," Sunderban Tiger Reserve Field Director Nilanjan Mullick said. "This is clearly against the law and we’re trying to obtain information regarding the owner of trawler and the fishermen. We will file a case against those people," Mullick said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever