Fit and fab at 57: Veteran actress Anita Raaj defies age to define fitness

Actress Anita Raaj is setting fitness goals for fans at 57. In new snapshots that the eighties Bollywood star has shared, she is seen utilising her lockdown hours diligently to work at enviable levels of fitness.

Anita, who is currently seen playing Kulwant Kaur in the TV show "Choti Sarrdaarni", says it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. "I strongly believe that it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue," she said.

"My fitness mantra is to eat healthy and workout as per your body type. I urge my fans to use this time to detox their mind, body, and soul. There is nothing greater than working out, so take weight training sessions, do planks, sit-ups, yoga, pranayam, meditation, at and at the same time please drink lots and lots of water. Lastly, I would like to tell my fans that a healthy body is a healthy mind. Your body is your temple so please look after it, as it is never too late," added Anita.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever