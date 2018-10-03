Fit and fab Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah share their diet plans

bollywood

Their svelte frames making cinephiles do a double take, Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah chronicle the challenge of taking to the no-carb Keto diet, but say it's not for the long term

Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah

Swara Bhasker

The lean frame that she acquired to slip into a bikini for Veere Di Wedding may have seemed like the fruits of several months of labour, but Swara Bhasker says she was introduced to nutritionist Jaydeep Bhuta a mere two weeks before the drama went on floors. "He told me that he was putting me on the diet only for the duration of the shoot, because it was not a sustainable one," says the actor of the Ketogenic diet, which demanded that she eliminate all carbohydrates, and sugar in all forms.

"I was not permitted to consume sugar in the form of glucose [carbs], fructose [fruits] or even lactose [milk]. However, it wasn't the lack of sugar that bothered me as much as the elimination of carbs. At a psychological level, Indians tend to believe they are satiated only when grains are consumed, because our diet typically is a high-carb one. We think, 'Jab tak chawal nahin khaya, pet nahin bharta'. So, even though I was eating enough fats and protein, the lack of carbohydrates became difficult to adjust to."

In the absence of carbohydrates, Bhasker says her diet entailed a generous portion of salads, half an avocado, chicken, prawn, fish, eggs and cheese. "That became my staple. And for Veere, it worked very well."

For one who was unhindered about consuming carb-heavy meals, the switch implied that Bhasker was rendered breathless at the slightest physical exertion. "I was on the diet for 21 days only, so it's possible that I didn't give my body enough time to adjust to it. But, I was fatigued and [constantly] sleepy. I was so tired that after my purpose was served, I introduced rice into my meals immediately. I never want to go on a zero-carb diet again, unless there's a demand for it for a film."

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah remembers being irritable for the most part of being on the Keto diet. "I would snap at everyone, and didn't want to talk to anybody." One to stay away from fad diets, the actor — who was fighting fit as she pulled off action sequences in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 — was introduced to the low-carb meal plan at fitness trainer Rakesh Udiyar's behest. Shah describes the first seven days as "pure hell". "I would crave to eat basic dal, chawal and roti. There came a point when I'd smell pizzas to satiate my [olfactory] senses, but end up eating broccoli."

Distanced from the notion of stipulated meal plans, Shah says she would eat only when she felt hungry. "I'd have masala omlette with cheese, and chicken sausage. Peanut butter was my dessert." But, she credits the meal plan for upping her fitness levels, and lending her a "beautiful glow".

That one doesn't need to essentially monitor portions is another advantage. "But, when you're eating chicken, mutton and eggs, it's hard to exceed over 100 grams in one sitting, anyway." Like most in the industry, Shah also looked at the routine as one that she would have to make peace with for a month only. She has a word of caution for those hoping to give the meal plan a go. "Submerge yourself in deodorant because your hormones play up."

Other celebrities on the Keto diet

. Vicky Kaushal had apparently taken to the Keto diet to acquire a beefed up look for his upcoming film, Uri.

. Amit Sadh had taken to the diet as part of prep for his role as Major Tango in the web series, India Strikes — 10 Days.

. Prepping for a Netflix original set to be helmed by Deepa Mehta, Huma Qureshi, we hear, is currently on the diet.

Understanding the diet

Aim: To alter the body's metabolic state such that it uses fats instead of carbohydrates to derive energy

The body usually uses glucose (which is derived from carbohydrates) to derive energy for daily activity

Since the Keto diet aims to employ fats as the primary energy source, it is structured to limit the consumption of carbohydrates, and increase the consumption of fats

In the absence of carbohydrates, the body searches for other sources of energy. Thus, the liver converts good fats into ketones, which can then be used for energy

By employing fats as the primary energy source, those on a Keto diet notice a drop in fat percentage, and, in the process, lose weight

Based on inputs from fitness professional Rakesh Udiyar

