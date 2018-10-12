Fit India movement: Salman Khan to launch his own gym equipment range

bollywood

After Being Human bicycles, Salman Khan to launch range of fitness equipment

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, fighting fit at 52, is set to launch his own gym equipment range, contributing to the country's Fit India movement. The actor, who has inspired several younger stars to work towards a muscular physique and fitter frame, already manages his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella. The gym equipment range will be launched under a new line, read a statement.

Khan has acquired the manufacturing rights of fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies equipment to over hundred gyms a month across the country.

The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness, along with educating people about the importance of being healthy. Khan envisions to make fitness affordable to every Indian with 'Made in India' state-of-the-art equipment. He hopes to reach every village, town and city in the country, a move that he hopes will also create job opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs and sports-persons, the statement read further. The new fitness equipment range will be launched during the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo that will be held on Friday to Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever