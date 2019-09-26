Fitness comes first for Janhvi Kapoor and her Instagram story is proof

Janhvi Kapoor travelled to New York to spend quality time with her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and accompanying her was her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. A celebrity today has to be cautious about two things, her/his choices of films and fitness, and Kapoor is carefully creating a blend of both. Even if she's in the Big Apple, it hasn't stopped her from hitting the gym and working out.

Thanks to Instagram that has given everyone across the globe access to a star's personal and professional life, people have come to know how much of a fitness enthusiast Kapoor is. She could be seen perspiring hard as she did some pull-ups to build muscles and shed kilos. And this could be truly inspiring for all her fans and critics alike.

Her fan club even shared her video on its Insta account, have a look right here:

It's not clear till when she plans to spend time with Khushi in the Upper West Side but one thing is for sure that she's currently one of the busiest actors in the industry. After the success of her debut film, Dhadak, she's on a film signing spree with Dharma Productions that include Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and Takht. She has also teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for the horror-comedy, RoohiAfza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The Gunjan Saxena biopic is all set to release on March 13, 2020, RoohiAfza will open in the cinemas on April 17, and Takht is expected to hit the screens by the end of next year. As far as Dostana 2 is concerned, where she'll essay the part of Kartik Aaryan's sister, no announcement about its release has been made yet. It seems she's going to rule the marquee next year, similar to how her mother the legendary actor Sridevi did in the '80s.

