Fitness Expert Natasha Kanade Reveals The Secret To Stay Healthy With Her Health Center

To live a long life, health is the first thing one must take care of. When it comes to staying fit, discipline is the most integral part of a person's life. A fit body is the wish of every human being and to fulfil it, Natasha Kanade has gone an extra mile with her health and fitness center named 'Transform With Natasha' which aims to focus on the lifestyle management programs, weight loss and weight gain programs, PCOS, diabetes, anxiety and mental health, sports nutrition, hair and skin enrichment, pregnancy and much more. Her programs are customized as per the requirements of the clients. The fitness center believes to transform people and it majorly focuses on the 4 mantras of life – Good sleep, holistic nutrition, adequate exercise and mindful eating. Besides this, Natasha has digitalized her health center which enables the client to follow a diet from any corner of the world through emails, calls, WhatsApp and one on one conversation.

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day, the health and fitness expert opens up about her source of motivation, the habits one must follow to live a healthy lifestyle and much more:

Q: What was that one thing that motivated you to get into health and lifestyle?

A: In 2015, when I had to drop out of my cabin crew job because of my deteriorating health, I realized how health plays an important role in life. I was a little overweight too at that point of time and I realized why not study about food and nutrition and heal others while working on myself.

Q: What does a daily routine in Natasha Kanade's life look like?

A: I have a very busy schedule, handling more than 100 clients of my own, visiting different gyms for consultations, workshops, preparing my own meals, working out and meditating every day. I ensure I maintain a perfect balance between work and my own personal life.

Q: How do you keep yourself motivated?

A: When I wake up to my client's messages every day and when I see them transforming and feeling better, it makes me want to reach out to as many as people I can who are struggling. People have been misled and awareness is important.

Q: Who has been your inspiration in life and what did you learn from them?

A: My mother has inspired me to do everything I am doing in my life right now. Back then when I fell sick, she completely changed my eating habits and it did wonders on me more than what medicines could do. That was exactly when I realized how lifestyle transformation can have a big impact on health.

Q: What are the mandatory habits to live a healthy lifestyle?

A: Follow what works for you, don't try to run behind the current 'Diet Trends'. Anything that is restrictive is not easy to sustain. Just remember to include fresh vegetables, fruits and have lots of water with 8 hours of sleep being on the top. Consistency is the key to a healthy lifestyle.

Q: Tell us something about Transform With Natasha?

A: It is a one-stop health platform for weight management and related health issues and we believe in a holistic lifestyle transformation that works for all. Substituting your bad habits with good is the key. We study on a person's lifestyle and routine to find the root cause of the problem and take corrective measure to change it. TWN is an online platform, so it completely hassle-free to follow from any part of the world. The solution to all your problems at your convenience.

Q: What has been the biggest achievement of Transform With Natasha?

A: Last year in December we were able to help someone with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) to get her period cycle back on track after 6 to 7 months of hormonal imbalance. It was the best feeling ever to see her happy about the progress. It took time and she was very consistent. Also, it made me realize how we were able to transform people with the right kind of nutrition.

Q: What advice would you want to give to the ones wanting to get into the field of health and lifestyle?

A: Be honest and be motivated enough to be able to motivate people around you. Work on yourself and help as many as you can. Make sure you practice what you preach.

