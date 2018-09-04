Fitness guru Shivoham to start training with Aamir Khan for his next

bollywood

Bollywood's most sought-after fitness guru, Shivoham would soon start training Aamir Khan for his next film.

"I am supposed to start training Aamir again for his next movie. It will begin very soon. I had met him recently and he asked me to get ready for it," Shivoham told PTI here.

Shivoham, who had trained Aamir for 2009 blockbuster Ghajini, was in the city to participate in Reebok UnREST, a fitness festival organised by the company here.

Shivoham, however, did not disclose details on Aamir's new project. Shivoham has been in the fitness industry for a decade and has worked with Bollywood actors, including Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra.

Apart from being the founder of the first CrossFit box in India, he is Reebok Crossfit master trainer, a brand that organises 'Reebok UnREST.'

Responding to a query, Shivoham said he was inspired by Aamir for being a perfectionist, a stickler to minute details, before taking up a job or an assignment.

"Aamir Khan is known to be a perfectionist for a reason whether it is training or his work or an assignment he has taken up. He always likes looking at things in detail. I think that is a big learning point for anybody in any kind of field," he said.

Asked if he would try changing the physique of actors like Rajinikanth, Shivoham said he wouldn't because they looked perfect without any packs. "I would neither suggest nor want Rajini sir to change his physical appearance. He is perfect the way he is. You would probably spoil his image if you want him to build muscles. He is amazing, the way he is," he said.

