Fitness is fly

People are finally beginning to look at fitness more holistically. Rather than something excruciating that helps you lose weight, it's being perceived as a necessary part of a healthy lifestyle. And the more this concept gains currency, the more it is likely for different forms of exercise to find an audience. For adrenaline junkies who love yoga, acroyoga — a cross between traditional yoga asanas and L-based acro flying — is something to try out.

This Saturday, at a fitness studio in Bandra, Lara Saluja and Tre Munroe will be conducting a class on the progressive yoga system, which is a combination of acrobatics, yoga and Thai massage, and is perfect for individuals, partners and groups, too. Sign up so you can learn all about synchronising breath in movement, building strength and finding balance.

On October 5, 4 pm to 5.30 pm

At Movement Sanctuary, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820195737

Cost Rs 2,500 (for one person); Rs 3,500 (for two people)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates