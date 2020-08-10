Fitness trainer Suraj Bangera takes revolutionary step in the pandemic

Fitness and healthy lifestyle has always been a part and parcel of human civilisation. But the pandemic 2020 hardly hit the long time stabilised fitness industry. Having social distancing a main priority, gyms got shut, open parks were closed and workouts stopped. But making the best of this situation, fitness trainer Suraj Bangera introduced a very affordable training package for common man.

In the times where most of the fitness coaches are running behind to get the tag of Celebrity Trainer, Suraj wants to be recognised as a General Public Trainer. He started with free LIVE workout sessions on Instagram under his banner Fitsu 20 Day Challenge and then proceeded with group training sessions at an affordable cost of INR 1299/-

Suraj exclaims, "Home Trainings aren’t new to me. This what I do for living from the last 6 years. I do not require any gym to train my clients. While bodyweight workouts are a big hit abroad, a very limited sections of Indian Population understood body weight workouts. I decided to start free live sessions on my social media page to enlighten more and more people about this. With the overwhelming response to the live sessions, I decided to start 'Fitsu 20 Days Challenge’ with a nominal fee of INR 1299 on my social media page."

"The best part of these challenges has been the reach to different people across the world. My Biggest reward is when my clients tell me I changed their life. I am in this profession because I wanted to change lives. Believe in what you do. Do it with utmost honesty and hard work. Your honesty to your work will always be appreciated by your clients," concludes Bangera.

With above 2500 clients over a span of 100 days, Suraj has finely explored this business model. We wish him more success ahead.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever