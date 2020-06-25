Fits to the tea

Now that the rains have arrived, it's time for that garma-garam-chai-ho-jaaye feeling. But move beyond the boring milk-water-tea-sugar concoction. Try these two recipes that Ishijyot Surri, executive chef and tea sommelier at Andheri's Pachinco Cafe, suggests for your brew.

Valley of flavours

Take a trip to Kashmir with kesari kahwa, a type of tea typical to the Valley. "It incorporates the ingredients available in the region," Surri says.

Ingredients

Black tea - 1 tbsp

Almonds - 2 tbsp, chopped

Pistachios - 1 tbsp, chopped

Saffron strands - 1 pinch

Water - 1 cup



Chef Ishijyot Surri

Method

Pour a cup of water in a pan and add black tea. Bring to a boil for three minutes. Strain the tea in another pan; add the above-mentioned dry fruits, and simmer for two to three minutes. Pour the tea in a tea pot, and add the saffron strands to it. Stir well.

Yummy in Yemen

Condensed tea is popular in Yemen, where it is known as shahi haleeb. Follow the recipe below to recreate the drink in Mumbai.

Ingredients

Black tea - 1 tbsp

Green cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Clove – 2 pieces

Water - 3/4 cup

Condensed milk - 2 tbsp

Method

Pour water in a pan and then add cardamom powder and cloves. Bring to a boil and add the black tea. Boil the mixture for three minutes. Strain in a cup and add the condensed milk to it.

Brewing hacks

. Grate ginger if you are using it in tea, instead of crushing it, as it will add better flavour.

. If you like your tea sweet but want to avoid white sugar, you can easily replace it with brown sugar or jaggery powder.

. Strain the tea and toss it between two vessels to get a frothy and thick restaurant-style serving at home.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news