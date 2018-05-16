Five arrested during drive against drug peddlers in New Delhi

The arrested accused allegedly procured marijuana from Odisha and smuggled it to Delhi





In a drive against drug peddlers, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has claimed to have busted three gangs with significant quantity of narcotics in different parts of the city. Under the ongoing drive, a team of the Narcotics cell of Crime Branch arrested two men -- Harender Mandal and Praveen Yadav -- from Shatri Park on May 10. Fifty kg of marijuana was recovered from the car driven by them, Joint Commissioner (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said.



The arrested accused allegedly procured marijuana from Odisha and smuggled it to Delhi, he said. Based on specific input, a team of the Narcotics cell arrested Dinesh and recovered three Kg of fine quality opium concealed in the dashboard of his car, near Mukundpur flyover on the same day, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to supply opium in Delhi and UP after purchasing it from a man in Jharkhand.



In the third success, two drug peddlers were caught by the team, near Ashram Chowk on May 10. The accused Rafizul was found carrying 300 gram of heroin while his partner Rashid possessed 200 gram of the drug, the officer added. The Crime Branch has formed three teams to carry out the drive under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo.

