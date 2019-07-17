Five arrested for attempting to rape woman in front of family in Odisha

crime

The five accused had barged into the victim's house, beat up her husband and son, locked them in a room and tried to rape her

Representational Picture

In a horrific incident, the Odisha police arrested five people, who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Kendrapara district three weeks ago. The incident took place at Poipata village under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai police station on June 28, a police official said.

The five accused had barged into the victim's house, beat up her husband and son, locked them in a room and tried to rape her. They fled the scene after the woman raised an alarm, the police officer said. All the accused were arrested from different places in the district on Tuesday and produced before a court, he said.

The court remanded all the five accused to judicial custody for 14 days, the police officer added.

In a similar incident, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the compliant, pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates