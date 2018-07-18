Five arrested for being involved in robbery, snatching cases in New Delhi

Seven mobile phones, a laptop and other stolen articles were recovered from their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya

Five people were arrested for allegedly being involved in several robbery and snatching cases, an official said today. Seven mobile phones, a laptop and other stolen articles were recovered from their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya.

On July 9, at around 6 am, a head constable of the Delhi Police noticed that some men were trying to rob a pedestrian in Malviya Nagar, the DCP said. Manoj intervened and managed to apprehend one of the men while others fled away from the spot, he said.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Karanbeer, disclosed the names of his associates following which a raid was conducted at various places. Subsequently, his associates were also arrested, Baaniya said. The four other accused persons were identified as Sourabh, Nitesh, Chirag and Ankit, he added.

