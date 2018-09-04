Five arrested for conspiring to kill Hindu outfit leaders in Coimbatore

crime

Representational picture

Five people have been detained for allegedly conspiring to kill leaders of Hindu outfits. On the basis of a tip-off from the intelligence department, five persons who reportedly came from Chennai to allegedly execute a conspiracy to kill three Hindu leaders in Coimbatore, were detained by the police on September 1 and sent to prison on Sunday.

As per the police, the arrested persons, identified as Ismail, Salavudeen, Jabar Sadik Ali, Samsudeen and Ashiq, are members of an Islamic terrorist organisation.

