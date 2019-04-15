Five arrested for kidnapping 23-year-old in Faridabad

crime

According to the police, they had 14 witnesses including the victim and his brother who were examined during the trial

The five accused

The high court has awarded life imprisonment to five persons who were involved in the kidnapping of a 23-year-old. They demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim's family.

The DCP Dilip Sawant said, "We had enough required evidence against these accused which helped us to prove their crime in court."

As per the court order, the accused have been awarded life imprisonment and 2000 rupees fine in under section 364 (a) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said, "In July 2014, Pankaj Gupta was working as a salesman at a shoe store in Vasai. One day, he received a call from an anonymous number saying that his company was looking for a person to trade gold in Mumbai. They offered him a price and asked him to come to Faridabad in Haryana for official formalities.

After a discussion, Pankaj went to meet them and met the anonymous caller as well. He identified himself as Rahul initially but was later identified as Jogi. They discussed business following which Pankaj returned to Mumbai.

After a few days, Pankaj received a call again from Jogi who asked him to come to Faridabad once again for some verifications but as fate would have it, Pankaj was not granted leave so he had to send his brother, Pravin in his place.

Pravin went to Faridabad where the accused took him to a village and held him captive. After that, they called up Pankaj and asked him for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. They also threatened him of killing Pravin if the police were informed. However, Pankaj informed the Sahunagar police and lodged an FIR against the kidnappers.

The police formed two teams, one from Sahunagar and the other from the Mumbai crime branch. The team was dispatched to Faridabad immediately. The police rescued Pravin when the accused came to collect the ransom amount and arrested the accused.

