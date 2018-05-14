Five arrested for kidnapping, raping minor in Jodhpur

The accused had kidnapped the girl from Masuriya locality on Saturday night and had taken her to an empty house in Chopasni Housing Board in Sector 21, where the three of them raped her during the night, ACP Swati Sharma said



Representational Image

Five people were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl here, police said today. The accused had kidnapped the girl from Masuriya locality on Saturday night and had taken her to an empty house in Chopasni Housing Board in Sector 21, where the three of them raped her during the night, ACP Swati Sharma said.

The next day, they dropped the girl near her house, Sharma said. The victim narrated the entire incident to her grandmother. The accused were identified as Waseem, Pawan, Bablu alias Heeralal, Sachin and Sunil, all residents of Masuriya locality, she said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO ACT was registered against all the five persons, the ACP added.

