Five arrested for killing Delhi Police constable over Rs 8 lakh loan

crime

Narender planned to kill Dinesh and gave a contract of Rs 5 lakh to Nitesh to eliminate him

Representational Picture

Five persons were arrested on the charges of killing a Delhi Police constable, an officer said on Tuesday. Police said the accused have been identified as Narender, Sahil, Ankit, Nitesh and Sahil -- all belonging to Haryana. The deceased constable was identified as Dinesh. His body was found on November 29 in bushes near a private school at west Delhi's Rohini sector-11, police said.

"During the investigation, police teams suspected the behaviour of Narender and arrested him. Narender had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from Dinesh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta. "Based on information provided by Narender, police teams arrested four of his accomplices from Haryana in separate raids on Monday," Gupta said.

"During interrogation, Narender revealed that he first came in contact with Dinesh's family in 2009. Gradually he became a family friend. Dinesh later got a job in Delhi Police," the DCP said. "On the request of Narender, Dinesh last year took a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank and gave him money for buying a taxi," the officer said.

"Dinesh was later facing difficulty in repaying the loan amount. He was pressuring Narender to return the money. Narender later planned to kill Dinesh and gave a contract of Rs 5 lakh to Nitesh to eliminate him," he said.

"On November 28, the accused chased Dinesh near a secluded place at 11.40 p.m and attacked him with bricks. They later strangled him to death and escaped," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates