Five arrested for raping 20-year-old woman in Rajasthan

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Jaipur: Police on Monday arrested five people for allegedly abducting and raping a 20-year-old woman last month Rajasthan's Banswara district. They also said that the accused thrashed the victim's boyfriend before committing the crime.

According to news agency PTI, the alleged incident took place in a village in the district on the night of July 13. The victim's boyfriend had also committed suicide following the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banswara, Prabhati Lal said that three accused stopped the victim and her boyfriend, who were travelling on a motorcycle. They then dragged the woman to a secluded place and took turns raping her.

Two others, who joined the accused later, had also raped the woman, he said.

Four of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was nabbed on July 26, the DSP said, adding that they were identified as Sunil, Jitendra, Vikas, Vijay and Pappu Gurjar.

A case was lodged on July 17 based on the victim's statement. Sunil, Jitendra and Vikas were charged with abduction, gang rape and abetment of suicide, the officer said.

Vijay was booked for gang rape and Pappu Gurjar for gang rape and under sections of the SC/ST Act, he added. Following the boyfriend's suicide, a case of murder was registered against unidentified accused based on a complaint lodged by his father, Lal said.

His body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on July 14, he added.

In another incident, the district and sessions court in Vasai sentenced a 42-year-old-man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Virar West. The accused, identified as Jagdish Chandulal Rawal, is currently lodged at Thane Central jail. In August 2016, Rawal, who is a neighbour of the survivor, asked her to get some vegetables from the market. "When the girl returned with the vegetables, Rawal sprayed some liquid on her face after which she fell unconscious. Thereafter he raped her," said ASI Sudhakar Yenare from Arnala police station, where the girl filed a complaint.

Yenare further said that later Rawal even blackmailed the girl and said he would ruin her image if she didn't allow him to rape her. However, five months later the girl's mother realised that she was pregnant when she noticed her baby bump. When her mother took her to a clinic, she narrated the incident before the doctor after which they filed a complaint and a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Rawal was immediately arrested and sent to judicial remand.

With inputs from ANI

