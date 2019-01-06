Five arrested in Gujarat for printing fake currency

crime

The accused were printing fake currency for the last two months and using them to make purchases, a police official said. They had also used fake notes across the state border in Rajasthan, he said

Representational picture

Five persons were held in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat for allegedly printing and using fake currency notes, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vijay Vaghela, Vijay Rami, Akshay Rawal, Ashok Parmar and Pravin Patel under IPC section 489 (counterfeiting currency notes) Friday evening. A colour printer machine, papers and seventeen fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were allegedly seized from their possession, a police official said.

The accused were printing fake currency for the last two months and using them to make purchases, a police official said. They had also used fake notes across the state border in Rajasthan, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever