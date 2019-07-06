Five arrested in two gambling raids, police seizes Rs 2,00,000 in Goa

crime

The accused were caught while accepting Gambling bids in the first raid conducted near Industrial Estate Karaswada in Mapusa. Cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered

On Thursday, the Goa police arrested five people and seized over Rs 2,00,000 in two separate gambling related raids. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh, five persons were arrested by Goa Crime Branch while they were accepting gambling bids.

"Four accused identified as Narayan (38), Amit (38), Indrabhan (20) and Ullas (49) were caught while accepting Gambling bids in the first raid conducted near Industrial Estate Karaswada Mapusa. Cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered," Singh said.

Singh added, "The second raid was conducted near Nanus Bar Calangute. where one accused Baptist Fernandes (45) was nabbed. Along with gambling articles. Rs 1,14,550 was recovered from him. Further investigation is underway.\

In a similar incident that took place last month, five persons were arrested by the Goa police and seized over Rs 43,000 in two separate gambling raids. The five accused were nabbed by Goa Crime Branch while they were accepting gambling bids, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

"Three accused, identified as Rajesh (44), Sagar (41) and Sandeep (38), were arrested in the first raid conducted at Old bus stand Ponda. Cash worth Rs. 15,200 and gambling articles were recovered from them", Singh said.

Singh added, "The second raid was conducted near the fish market in Nagoa and Salcete where two accused --Manoranjan Gill (38) and Francis Fernandes (59)-- were nabbed. Along with gambling articles, Rs 28,120 was recovered from them."

With inputs from ANI

