Five attacked in Delhi by neighbours over property row

crime

The police team reached the spot and five people injured, who were later shifted to a hospital

Representational Image

New Delhi: Five persons have been injured as neighbours clashed over a property, said a police officer on Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred late on Monday in Mitraon village of Najafgarh.

According to reports, the police team reached the spot and five people injured, who were later shifted to a hospital.

"We were informed at 11.45 p.m. about the altercation. Some shots were fired," ACP Rajinder Singh said.

During the probe, it was found that a minor altercation and exchange of abuses over the construction of a wall had snowballed into a fist fight.

There is no evidence of any gang war in the incident, The ACP said.

"We have arrested one Bijender Singh and are looking for other accused involved in the crime," the officer said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old servant has been arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker during drunken brawl and dumping his body in Thanabhawan area of neighbouring Shamli district last month, police said Saturday.

Pushpraj was arrested on Friday and the body of the 28-year-old Vinod Kumar was recovered from Mudhbhar village under Thanabhawan police station area, they said.

According to SP Ajay Pandey, the deceased Kumar was beaten to death by the accused over a tiff during a drinking session with him on December 13. Later, Pushpraj dumped his body in the village.

Both the accused and the deceased were native of Madhya Pradesh and were working as servants at a farmer's house here, the SP said. The deceased was missing from the past 22 days and after investigation Pushpraj was arrested and the accused has confessed to his crime, the SP added.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates