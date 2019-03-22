Five best scenes from Hanna trailer that demands your attention!

television

Hanna/picture courtesy: Hanna's Instagram account

Hanna is all set to create rage with its female-centric action thriller storyline. With the transition from a trained assassin to a girl in search of her missing father, the series is a high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama.

The show highlights the journey of a young mutant raised in the forest as she eludes the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. With a strong female presence in the series, we have listed down five scenes from the film that will surely leave you in awe of Hanna’

1. There comes a time in the trailer when Hanna is being interrogated and Marissa Wiegler realizes that she is faking her innocence.

2. When things go out of hand, Hanna decides to run from the CIA and in the process ends up hurting and killing people.

3. The moment when Hanna loses it all and breaks down will definitely leave your heart broken

4. When Hanna tries to run away from the CIA

5. The only time Hanna is seen smiling

With a truly unique plot and a whole lot of questions, the series will definitely raise curiosity amongst the audience. The series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 29th, 2019.

