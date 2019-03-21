Five crazy Ronaldinho skills that you may not see ever again!

football

As Brazilian footballing great Ronaldinho turns 39 on March 21, 2019, we take a look at some crazy moments the mid-fielder achieved on the football pitch

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is a player who was known for creating poetry on the field with his unbelievable football skills. His exploits for top-tier clubs like Barcelona and AC Milan and for his national team Brazil has been etched in every football fan's memory. We take a look at 5 footballing skills executed by the Brazilian great that may not be repeated ever again:

5 - The No Look Pass: Ronaldinho perfected the No Look Pass to such a degree that almost everytime that he used to execute such a pass it used to end up as an assist to a goal.

4 - Juggling blindfolded: For a regular player, juggling the ball multiple times without the ball touching the ground is a big achievement, but Ronaldinho can do the same blindfolded. In the below video, Ronaldinho juggles the ball an unbelievable number of times without even seeing it, reminds us of the movie Karate Kid, where the Karate champ puts up a fight even when partially blinded during a fight.

3 - Triple Sombrero: Ronaldinho shocked the football world with his skills while playing for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga. Ronaldinho lobbed the ball from the top of a player thrice and took the ball away from another Bilbao player. See it to believe it!

2 - Playing with crossbar: Majority of footballers hit the crossbar inadvertently while trying to score a goal, but how many footballers can hit the crossbar again and again on purpose from at least 20 yards away? Ronaldinho. Watch the below video to reminisce the skill level of a player who makes the unachievable look easy.

1 - Controlling a through ball with his back: Anyone who has played football knows that controlling a cross-field through ball for any player is a task, but controlling a through ball with the back and then going ahead to dribble the ball away from opponent players is a different ball game all together. Watch the video below to see Ronaldinho show super-human skills for Barcelona in a league game.

We may have seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance over world football in the last decade, but Ronaldinho is a once in a lifetime player that we have been lucky to see in our generation.

