Five destinations for Palatial wedding in India

These stunning wedding destinations will make your dream come true

Representational Picture

Destinations play a very crucial role in the overall theme and magnitude of a wedding. While we have international destinations, we could select one from India as well, which is a hub of varied locations to suit every taste and style.

Udaipur:

Udaipur, known as the city of palaces has become one of the trendiest destinations to tie the knot. The grandeur of the palaces, the beautiful heritage, lakes along with the elevated hills makes it a picture perfect backdrop for a wedding. Apart from the palaces, the City of Udaipur has many luxury hotels such as Oberoi Udaivilas and Fatehgarh Fort which makes it truly apt for a Rajwada style royal wedding.

Goa

Goa is an all-time favourite when it comes to planning for a destination wedding. The pristine white sands, fabulous view of the sea and stellar beaches makes it a delightful experience for those who have dreamt of a beach wedding. The region of South Goa is more popular as most of the 5-star hotel chains like Taj, Leela, AlilaDiwa, Ramada, and Zuri have their properties located there, which provides a variety of venues for wedding festivities uniquely done as per one's taste.



Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad is an increasingly popular choice for destination weddings by families and couples all over the world. The city reflects true culture and roots. Whether it is the venue, cuisine or guest hospitality, the city has a plethora of options to choose from. The TajFalaknuma palace is one of the most royal venues to tie the knot. The palace has been restored to its pristine beauty and is being presented as a popular destination for weddings. Through timeless traditions, it seeks to offer a bouquet of unique and enchanting wedding experiences.

Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer known as the Golden City, has gorgeous heritage venues, Forts, and Havelis. It combines culture with heritage and modernity with the class which makes it a fantastic venue for a destination wedding. While there are a number of resorts and luxury hotels in the city, you should ideally go for a picture-perfect destination for your wedding celebrations. One such distinctive wedding was executed by Wedniksha, the wedding division ofWizcraft. The wedding was held at the Hotel Marriott Resort and Spa, with one function taking place at Hotel Suryagarh as well. The theme of the event in correspondence with the location, was The Thar dinner and the team immaculately organized the entire wedding.

Bangalore

In the midst of the hustle bustle of the city, lies the majestic palace of Bangalore. Enclosed with beautiful gardens, the Palace of Bangalore is one of the most preferred destination for an opulent wedding. The wooden structure of the palace, with splendid carvings both inside and outside depicting different architectural styles, is reminiscent of the royal culture it represents. The interior of the palace is magnificently decorated with floral motifs, cornices, and wood carvings. The Palace is synonymous to artistic elegance and alluring beauty. Renowned artists such as Elton John, Back Street Boys, Akon have performed at this Palace in the past.

