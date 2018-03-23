Five die in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Bihar

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Out of those injured, half a dozen people who were in a critical condition were referred to Patna



Representation pic

At least five people were killed and 25 were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Bihar¿s Nalanda district on Thursday, according to reports. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Out of those injured, half a dozen people who were in a critical condition were referred to Patna.

The shockwaves from the blast were reportedly strong enough to damaged houses near the factory. Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames. Relief and rescue work is underway. An investigation in this regard has been initiated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever