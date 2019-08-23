Five die while cleaning sewer without safety gear in Ghaziabad

crime

This picture has been used for representational picture

Ghaziabad: In an incident that took place in Krishna Colony, at least five persons working for a water drainage project died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewer in Ghaziabad on Thursday. According to sources, they were not wearing any safety equipment.

Initially, one worker went in. When one of the workers did not come out of the sewer for a long time, one by one, four others went inside to check. None of them came out alive.

A criminal case has been registered against the contractor and others in this incident which would be jointly probed by the Additional District Magistrate (City) and Water Department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

