Five drown in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Jalna and Marathwada region

The girls drowned whilst washing clothes, a local police official said

Representational Image

Five persons drowned in two separate incidents in Jalna and Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday. Police said that a woman and two teenage girls drowned in a pond at Machindranath Chincholi village in Jalna district in Marathwada region this morning in the first incident. The girls drowned whilst washing clothes, a local police official said.

The deceased are identified as Sangeeta Ranmale (22), Sumitra Satpute (16), and Jana Ranmale (16), he said.

"A woman and five teenage girls had gone to the pond for washing clothes. Preliminary investigation suggests that they lost their balance as they failed to gauge the depth of the water," he said, adding that further investigation is on. As the girls started drowning they raised an alarm, following which villagers rushed to the spot and managed to save three of them. Bodies of Sangeeta, Sumitra, and Jana were later fished out of the pond by police, he said.

In a separate incident in Nagpur in east Maharashtra, two men died apparently due to drowning at a water park. The incident occurred at the amusement park located in Ambazari area at around 2 PM when a group of revellers was enjoying a water ride, a Bajaj Nagar police official said.

"As per preliminary investigation, drowning seems to be the cause behind the death of Sagar Sahastrabuddhe (21) and Akshay Bhind (19). One of their friends is in a critical condition," he said, adding that the exact cause behind the death of the two men can be ascertained only after postmortem tomorrow.

As per initial investigation, Sahastrabuddhe and Bhind appear to have drowned after they were hit by a water wave during a ride, he said.

All the three men were rushed to a private hospital by their friends after the incident, the official said.

Also Read: Two Teenagers Drown In Lake At IIT-Madras Campus

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates