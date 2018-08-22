Five drug peddlers arrested with heroin and 3,300 banned capsules

crime

The Haryana Police has launched a crackdown on drug peddlers in Sirsa, especially in the areas bordering Rajasthan and Punjab

Representational picture

The Haryana Police today claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers with heroin and 3,300 banned capsules in the Sirsa district, officials said. The accused have been identified as Pardeep alias Kali, a resident of Muktsar, Vivek, Ashok Kumar, Virender Kumar and Deepak Saini, all from Sirsa, they said.

While Pardeep and Vivek were apprehended with 30 gram heroin from new bus stand area, the other three accused were nabbed on the charges of possessing 3,300 banned capsules from Jagdambe paper mill area in the district.

He said a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the five accused, besides two others. The Haryana Police has launched a crackdown on drug peddlers in Sirsa, especially in the areas bordering Rajasthan and Punjab.

