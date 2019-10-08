Five elephants drown after trying to save drowning calf

The two elephants (one behind the other) who trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them. Pic/AFP

Bangkok: In a heartbreaking case, a herd of six elephants drowned in a national park in Thailand trying to save a calf that was drowning after falling from a waterfall.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the Thailand Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were quoted saying that the staff at Khao Yai National Park, located 85 miles away from Bangkok, spotted the three-year-old elephant calf after which five more bodies of the elephants were found at the bottom of the Haew Narok waterfall on Saturday.

The national park staff found two other elephants near the cliff of the waterfall who were apparently trying to help the drowning ones. According to the officials, the elephants are being cared for by a veterinarian who said that they are exhausted after trying to cross the stream.

Elephants are known to be sympathetic animals that are known to help each other in distress. They also to prefer travelling in herds and are known to show emotions that resemble grief when someone belonging to their herd dies.

The national park authorities have shared the pictures of the incident that saw netizens condemning it with comments expressing sympathy and emphasising the importance of elephants in the Thai culture.

