Five engineering students arrested for selling marijuana in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five engineering students have been arrested by the Hyderabad Police for allegedly selling marijuana to their fellows and IT officials residing in different areas of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, police stated. Around eight kilograms of marijuana was seized on Friday by the cops. The arrested youths have been identified as D Sai Naresh, T Bhanu Teja Reddy, Shaik Nayeem, K Akhil and K Saikumar.

The police informed the accused students were procuring marijuana from places like Andhra Pradesh and Araku borders and were selling in the city at a higher cost. "On Friday, our teams were conducting vehicle checking at Shamshabad when the two among the five were found carrying a bag suspiciously. They were stopped and Marijuana was found inside the bag. They were taken into custody and during the investigation, they had revealed that three more are involved with them," stated Ramakrishna, Circle Inspector, RGI Police Station. According to the news agency, ANI, the police immediately rushed to arrest the other three accused, he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and they were sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

In another incident, the Boisar police have arrested an 81-year-old man for allegedly cultivating marijuana on a huge land in Palghar district. According to Boisar police, the accused identified as Indradev Bajgovind has been using cannabis for personal consumption. The police raided a farm in Nevale village in Boisar and found nearly 200 plants in the field and seized 905 gm marijuana. An officer from Boisar police station told Times of India, "The owner of the land had commissioned the construction of an ashram there and had given the task of running it to Bajgovind. The construction is underway and the accused began growing marijuana."

With inputs from ANI

