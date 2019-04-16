Five face mist to keep your skin hydrated this summer

culture

Keep these 5 facial mists in your handbag or office desk to beat the heat and keep your skin fresh and hydrated

Summer has already kicked in and so has it's harsh hot waves. These waves can dehydrate and damage your skin leaving it dull and tanned. Here's a list of five amazing face mist to beat the heat and stray fresh as a daisy.

1. L'Oreal Paris face mist

The 1st advanced city face mist from L'Oreal Paris in a refreshing flash dry watery texture. It provides broader protection from UVB, UVA and harmful long UVA that cause visible damages. Visible Results: Immediately skin is protected against signs of photo-aging: brown spots, darkening, loss of elasticity, wrinkles and external stress. You can buy this L'Oreal Paris face mist for a discounted price of Rs 668. Shop here

2. GTC Handy Nano Facial Mist

Use nano ultrasonic technology change water molecules into mist, the skin more easily absorbed, deeply moisturizing to anti-dry, fade fine lines, remove deep dirt and excess oil secretion. The cooling function not only shrinks the pores but also relieve skin irritation. It calms your skin in hot environment and helps skin have a quick rejuvenation after sunburn. You can buy GTC Handy Nano Facial Mist for a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

3. Coccoon Refreshing Face Mist

Coccoon refreshing face mist will take you from parched to tranquil in seconds the refreshing aroma of jasmine oil will give your skin a blast of freshness while white tea and pro vitamin b5 hydrate your skin. The face mist leaves you with a toned and revived complexion. You can buy Coccoon Refreshing Face Mist for a discounted price of Rs 325. Shop here

4. Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist

The hydrosol or floral water used to prepare the toner comes from the condensation collected during the steam distillation of fresh flowers when extracting their essential oils. The freshest flowers of rose, marigold, bela, kewda and saffron are steam distilled for their pure essential oils and the hydrating floral water residue is used for this intensely hydrating facial toner. You can buy Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist for a discounted price of Rs 750. Shop here

5. Kaya Skin Clinic Mist

This alcohol free toner helps detoxify skin and maintain its natural pH. Enriched with a unique combination of purple orchid and Japanese cherry extracts one of the most potent antioxidants found in nature, it rejuvenates the skin and gives your face a natural glow and healthy color with regular use. You can buy Kaya Skin Clinic Mist for a discounted price of Rs 408. Shop here

Keeping your skin hydrated just got a whole lot easier!

