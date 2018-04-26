Five folk artistes killed as lorry mows crowd down in Andhra Pradesh

The accident happened while the artists were waiting alongside the road for a vehicle to return to their village near Madanapalle, they said

Five folk music artists were killed and two others seriously injured after a cement-laden lorry ploughed into a crowd at Thanavadde Palle, about 60 km from Tirupati on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened while the artists were waiting alongside the road for a vehicle to return to their village near Madanapalle, they said.

After the mishap, the driver fled the scene abandoning the lorry, which had Tamil Nadu registration, they added. The injured were undergoing treatment. A search is on for the driver, police said.

