Five gangsters carrying cash rewards held after shootout with police in Noida

Five notorious gangsters, carrying cash rewards on their arrests, were held after a gun-fight with police here late Wednesday night, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, officials from Sector 20 police station held the Bawaria gang members near Sector 14A in the heart of the city where they were planning a dacoity, a senior officer said.

"Five firearms and dozens of bullets were seized from their vehicle. Over Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and some robbed material were also seized from their possession," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

Three of the five men arrested were injured in the gunfight, while one of their aides managed to flee, he said. Sharma said those arrested have cases registered against them in various districts and they were gathering other details. An investigation is underway and further action would be taken after we get their entire crime history, he said.

