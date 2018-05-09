Five girls drown in Bihar

The girls slipped into deep water in a big pond near Navtoli village under Babubarhi block in Madhubani and drowned

On Wednesday, five girls drowned in Bihar's Madhubani district when they had taken out buffaloes to graze, police said.

The girls slipped into deep water in a big pond near Navtoli village under Babubarhi block in Madhubani and drowned, a district police official said.

According to police officials, the girls, following their return from a government-run middle school, went as usual to take the buffaloes in a nearby field when the accident occurred. The bodies have been recovered and sent for autopsy, police said.

