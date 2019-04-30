Five headbands to make you look cool this summer

culture

Here's a list of super cool headbands to give you a boho-chick look

Representational image

While you're updating accessories for your summer look, a trendy scarf hairband is a must have to add a little extra spunk. These are much cooler compared to your regular hairbands and adds a boho touch to your casual attire. Here's a list of five stylish scarf hairbands you can grab to add some cool vibes this summer.

1. Skudgear Fashion Headband

This headband can be used in a variety of ways like a headband, hair band, headscarf, makeup headband, to protect your hair from the sun. You can buy Skudgear Fashion Headband for a discounted price of Rs 299. Shop here

2. Gugzy hair head Bands

Beautiful colors and pretty florals combine for head-turning style! Wear them with cute shorts, flippy dresses, and boho skirts to get an on point look instantly! Stay cool and comfortable on those hot days when you need to keep your hair out of the way. You can buy Gugzy Hair head Bands for a discounted price of Rs 229. Shop here

3. Ziory hair head Bands

This is perfect for parties, rides and more. These cowboy bandanas can be used as hair covering, headband, necktie, worn on the face or head, around the neck or arms. You can buy Ziory Hair head Bands for a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

4. Rrimin hair head Bands

This vintage lace headband is classy and elegant. It is soft and light to keep your head cool and comfortable. You can buy Rrimin Hair head Bands for a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

5. El Regalo head Bands

This beautifully simple yet fancy lace hairband will not only well matched with various hairstyles but also works as a decoration for your hair. This headband is light weight, exquisite and adds a unique appeal to your everyday outfits. You can buy El Regalo head Bands for a discounted price of Rs 375. Shop here

Don't wait any longer to upgrade style with one of these cool head bands!

