Five held for gang-raping girl in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh: Five men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl at her house in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Gharghoda police station area when the victim was alone at her house, Raigarh Superintendent of Police.

Rajesh Kumar Arawal said on Saturday. The girl's parents had gone to their farm to keep a watch on crops, he said. On finding the girl alone, the accused identified as Gocharan Rathiya (26), Sanjay Rathiya (19), Madhav Rathiya (21), Sugan Rathiya (21) and Nutan Rathiya (19) barged into her house and raped her, he said. The victim's elder sister managed to flee from the house by jumping through a window and informed her parents

about the incident, he said.

Based on the complaint of the victim on Thursday night, all five accused were booked under section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and were arrested, Agrawal said. The accused were Friday produced in a local court, which sent them to judicial remand for 14 days, he added.

In another incident, three men were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly committing a series of crimes, including rape, over the last eight days in Jabalpur and Katni districts, police said. The trio, identified as Mahendra Patel (23), Suraj Dumar (21) and Raju Thapa (25) were picked up from Khamaria area of Jabalpur, said district superintendent of police Amit Singh. He said the trio are habitual offenders.

"On the night of February 14, they burgled into a locked house of a retired Army officer in Priyadarshani Colony in Jabalpur and decamped with an LCD television set, three cooking gas cylinders and jewellery," he said, adding that they fled in the car of the officer. The car was found abandoned in Pan Umaria in Katni in a forest area on February 21. On February 20, they abducted and gangraped a woman at knife point in Barela area, after waylaying a motorcycle on which the woman was riding pillion with a villager, the SP said.

