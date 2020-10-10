Five held for gangrape of woman at gunpoint in Jharkhand

Five people were held in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

The girl was out with her boyfriend in the Bagbera area late on Tuesday when the accused arrived at the spot and forcibly took her to Kaliadih Gaushala at gunpoint, senior superintendent of police Tamil Vanan said.

She was raped there while the boyfriend was tied up, he said.

Among those held is a minor who has been sent to a juvenile home, while others were remanded to jail, he added.

Those arrested are Shankar Tiu, Roshan Kujur, Suraj Patro and Sunny Soren, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from them, he said.

"Soon after the incident, the police registered a case and started investigating. The girl had initially said that she was abducted while she was returning from dance class. However, this was refuted during the probe," Vanan said.

