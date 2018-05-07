Five Hizbul terrorists, including professor killed in Kashmir clash

The encounter broke out after security forces killed three militants during a gunbattle in Chattabal on Saturday



Security personnel and protesters clash following a gunbattle between the forces and rebels in Srinagar, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

In a major success for security forces, five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a top commander and a fresh recruit – a university professor – were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Sunday, even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site, the police said.

"Five terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralised during an encounter at Badigam village in Shopian," a police spokesman said. He said the identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.

The encounter broke out less than 24 hours after the security forces killed three militants during a gunbattle in the Chattabal area in the heart of the city on Saturday.