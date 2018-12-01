Five injured in clash during birthday party in Uttar Pradesh

national

A case has been registered in the incident and the injured have been hospitalised, police said

Representational picture

At least five people were injured during a clash between two groups while celebrating a here, police said Saturday.

During the birthday celebration on Friday evening, an altercation ensued between two people over DJ playing which led to clash between two groups in which stones were pelted at each other, they said.

A case has been registered in the incident and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever