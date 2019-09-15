Five interesting facts to know about avocado oil

Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Avocado Oil lets you enjoy all the nutrients that you would get from eating a raw avocado with additional benefits. It can be very versatile and multipurpose, making avocado oil the newest healthy alternative for oil in the market. Rushabh Parikh, Founder of Black and Green lists some of the interesting facts that might interest you...



High heat cooking: Extra Virgin Oil that can be used for all levels of cooking i.e. low, medium and high heat cooking as the smoke/burning point of an Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is nearly 300*C. This means that the nutrition of the food and the oil is intact when you cook with it and you get all the benefits of unrefined oil. Food cooked in avocado oil will stay fresh and rancid free for days. The high smoke point also means that you can use it with confidence to cook, roast, fry, bake and sauté – it’s a better pick than sunflower, coconut or sesame oil.



Helps reduce cholesterol: It has monounsaturated fats which help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL). It can also control diabetes and maintain the body’s sugar levels. It also helps control inflammation, ulcer, tension, heartburn and poor metabolism. Its rich antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and low cholesterol increases nutrient absorption in the body and promote weight loss. Further, it is has a neutral taste and smell and is very low in acidity.

It is a superfood: Avocado oil is a superfood for conditions such as Dementia, Parkinson, Adhd, Alzheimer, Epilepsy and Autism. Avocado oil is a natural treatment against Arthritis and joint pain as well. To add to it all, avo oil’s properties are known to heal wounds, a cut, scrapes and various other skin conditions.



Baby-friendly: It is pregnancy and child safe. Baby-friendly, it is almost nil allergy oil and promotes early brain development in a child and helps with eczema and can be used for cooking. This makes it great for infant massages.



Multipurpose: Avocado Oil is one of only two unrefined oils in the world, the other being almond that can be used as a natural moisturiser and conditioner for the hair, face and skin. It enters into the dermis of the skin and the scalp and nourishes from within thereby tightening your hair and giving you skin and amazing glow. It boosts collagen to give your skin a smoother, plumper appearance. It helps reduce dark circles, wrinkles, lines and crows' feet. The power oil works it's magic for your tresses by addressing issues of dandruff and hair loss by moisturising the scalp and tightening the hair follicles that promote hair growth.

The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.