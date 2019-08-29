Five J&K residents booked for posting 'sensitive remarks' on Facebook

national

Local police officer warned people to use social media in a 'careful and positive manner'

The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked five persons for posting "sensitive remarks" on Facebook that may disturb the law and order in the state. The accused are residents of Rajouri and Poonch district but appear to be working outside Jammu and Kashmir,the police informed, adding that investigations have been started against them.

The five persons were identified by the police as Zaheer Chowdhary Kalas, resident of Rajouri, Zakir Shah Bukhari, resident of Poonch, Imran Qazi, resident of Manjakote in Rajouri, Naziq Hussain (Qazi Naziq), resident of Poonch and Sardar Tariq Khan, resident of Mendhar Poonch.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas claimed on Thursday that during routine surveillance of social media platforms, Rajouri police came across five Facebook accounts on which sensitive updates were being made constantly, with some updates that "could emerge as grave threat to peace and order". The police has registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act at the Rajouri police station.

Manhas also informed that the process to get their passports cancelled will be initiated soon and urged to people to use social media platforms in a careful and positive manner. He also appealed to those working abroad not to indulge in acts that could invite stern action.

He reportedly warned that those who "attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt with strictly under law and stern action will be initiated".

Last week, two Facebook users were booked for posting "sensitive remarks" and legal proceedings against them were underway.

