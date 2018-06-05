Five Kettlebell workouts that will help you get strength

A kettlebell is a flat-bottomed cast iron ball with a handle. It was used in the Russian military for strength and conditioning

According to American council on exercise in 20 minutes a kettlebell workout delivers more fat burning and body toning benefits than doing 30 minutes on the treadmill and 30 minutes of traditional weight training.

A kettlebell is a flat-bottomed cast iron ball with a handle. It was used in the Russian military for strength and conditioning. The giyra, Russian for kettlebell, ranges from 4 kg, to competition style weight (64 kg). A kettlebell differs from a dumbbell, barbell, or medicine ball in that the centre of mass is away from the handle, which may require more strength and coordination, as well as increased muscle recruitment during particular movements.

Benefits of Kettlebell training

Kettlebell training is for individuals who wish to increase all aspects of health and fitness and for professional and Olympic athletes. Mukul Nagpaul Owner PMF Training lists out some benefits of kettlebell training

Enhanced athleticism, coordination, and balance

Increased mental focus and physical stamina

Increased oxygen uptake

Increased total body conditioning as opposed to isolation training

Recruitment of the posterior chain (calves, hamstring complex, gluteal muscles, spinal erectors)

Increased core stability and muscular endurance

Increased strength and power

Improved grip strength

Increased metabolic demands and caloric expenditure

Key points before using Kettlebell

As with any training method, proper form and technique must be mastered to avoid injury. The skill required for kettlebell training requires meticulous focused practice, starting with instruction from a qualified kettlebell instructor. Most kettlebell exercises incorporate multiple joint motions and muscle groups when done correctly. Without focus and conscious attention to technique, injury may occur. Honing all skills with exquisite technique per exercise is mandatory.

Following are some great Kettlebell exercises

Russian Kettlebell Swings

Stand with feet hip-width apart, hold the kettlebell handle with both hands. Keeping core engaged, hinge at hips, draw kettlebell between legs, and bend knees slightly. Thrust hips forward, generating power from lower body to draw kettlebell to shoulder height, bell facing away from body.

Kettlebell deadlifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, kettlebell positioned on ground between feet. Hinge at hips and knees bend your knees slightly to grab handle of kettlebell. Squeeze glutes and with control, rise up to a standing position, keeping core engaged and kettlebell close to body.

Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Hold kettlebell with both hands at chest level, standing with feet just slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes turned slightly out. Hinge at hips and bend knees lowering to a squat, keeping chest high.

Both arm Kettlebell Row

Hold a kettlebell in each arm, bend your knees, keeping your back straight and pull them towards your stomach while keeping the elbows close to the body and then Keep the weights down

Single arm Kettlebell Snatch

Start with a kettlebell between the feet with the knees bent. Then, explode up onto your toes, pulling the kettlebell until it reaches the chest with the elbow tucked in. From there, bring the weight overhead, then bring it back down close to the ground.

