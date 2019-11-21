Five kidnap 31-year-old, parade him naked on streets and film video

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Pune: The Pune police recently arrested five men for allegedly kidnapping a 31-year-old businessman, parading him naked on the streets and filming the act after there was a misunderstanding over payment of an SUV, police said.

According to the police, the complainant Raj Shinge, 31, owns a garage and deals with SUV repairs.

"He worked for a lesser amount as compared to the other showrooms. The arrested accused acted as brokers and would bring him the vehicles and Shinge would then pay them a commission," a police officer from Pune police station said.

He said on Saturday, the complainant claimed that he forgot that one of his customers was brought by the accused. He returned the car after servicing and also took an additional payment of Rs2 lakh.

"When the accused approached him, there was an argument and they asked Shinge to pay Rs 4.5 lakh. When he refused, they restrained him to a room, thrashed him and forcefully took him in the car," the police officer said.

He said they also paraded him naked, filmed him, snatched his gold chain and left him near the house after two hours.

Shinge then filed a complaint with the police and the accused – Saher Shaikh (36); Matin alias Naushad Khan (24); Rahil Shaikh (25); Siddiqui Shaikh (28) and Umed Shaikh (24) – were arrested. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

