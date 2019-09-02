Five killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting rampage

international

The driver then began shooting at people in several other locations. At one point, he abandoned his car and stole a postal truck before continuing his spree. Three police officers were injured, he added

Among the injured in Odessa, Texas, is 17-month-old Anderson Davis, who has sustained chest and face injuries. Pic/gofundme.com

At least five people were killed and 21 others injured when a gunman opened fire at random on Saturday in the second mass shooting in Texas in a month, police said.

The shooting — the 38th mass killing by firearms in the US this year — occurred in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa. The gunman, who was white and in his mid-30s, was shot dead by police after a chase. However, police did not identify him by his name.

The gunman opened fire around 3 pm (local time) after he was pulled over by traffic officials. He shot at the trooper and began shooting people at random, local media quoted Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department as saying.

Among the injured in Odessa is 17-month-old Anderson Davis. Her mother said Anderson has shrapnel in her right chest and was flown to Lubbock for treatment, according to GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform. GoFundMe has started a campaign on its site to raise fund for her treatment.

"She has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out. She is alive," the GoFundMe post quoted the mother as saying. Texas Governor described the incident as a "senseless and cowardly attack".

38

No. of mass killing by firearms in US in '19

