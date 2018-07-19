Five killed and two were injured in a car-bus collision in Kerala

The injured were admitted to a hospital in the neighbourhood, police said. The bus involved in the mishap was reportedly carrying devotees of Lord Ayyappa

Representational Picture

Five people were killed and two injured when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a bus at nearby Perumbavoor today, police said.

The accident occurred in the early hours today when the car carrying seven people from Elappara in Idukki district to Cochin International Airport to see off a relative hit the bus, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in the neighbourhood, police said. The bus involved in the mishap was reportedly carrying devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

The car was completely damaged in the impact of the collision, police said. Heavy rain affected the rescue operations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever