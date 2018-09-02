Search

Five killed in China floods

Sep 02, 2018, 23:04 IST | IANS

The flood was caused by heavy rain that started pounding the Mengdong Township, Malipo County early on Sunday, Xinhua news agency cited the county's publicity office

At least five people were killed and 16 others missing after floods lashed China's Yunnan province on Sunday, authorities said.

The flood was caused by heavy rain that started pounding the Mengdong Township, Malipo County early on Sunday, Xinhua news agency cited the county's publicity office.

The disaster has also injured five people, damaged homes, cut electricity supply and communications, and caused cave-ins in the township.

The provincial civil affairs and meteorological authorities have activated emergency responses to the disaster.

Rescue work is underway.

