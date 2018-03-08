Five killed in collision between truck and container trailer on Mumbai-Goa Highway

A truck collided with a container trailer on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in the wee hours on Thursday in which five persons were killed, police said

A truck collided with a container trailer on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in the wee hours on Thursday in which five persons were killed, police said. While four of them were charred to death in the fire caused after the collision of the two vehicles, another man died after his motorcycle hit the truck from behind, said a police official.

The incident occurred around 5 AM near Goregaon village in Raigad district when the driver of the truck, headed towards Mumbai, lost control over the vehicle which collided with the container trailer coming from opposite direction, a police official said.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot. All the five persons were rushed to a hospital where they all were declared dead before admission, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is not known immediately. Further investigation is underway.

