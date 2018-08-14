Search

Five killed in Pakistan court firing

Aug 14, 2018, 20:15 IST | IANS

The incident took place in Battagram district after a fight between two groups, one of whom opened fire, reports Xinhua news agency

Representational Image

At least five people were killed and three injured in a firing inside a tribal court in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Battagram district after a fight between two groups, one of whom opened fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

The assailants fled the scene.

