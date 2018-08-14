Five killed in Pakistan court firing
The incident took place in Battagram district after a fight between two groups, one of whom opened fire, reports Xinhua news agency
Representational Image
At least five people were killed and three injured in a firing inside a tribal court in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Battagram district after a fight between two groups, one of whom opened fire, reports Xinhua news agency.
The assailants fled the scene.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.
Mob thrashes man for unfurling tricolour before Independence Day